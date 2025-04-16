Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 5,071 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,812,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 622,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $29.43.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

