Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 82000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

