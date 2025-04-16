Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 82000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Stock Up 50.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Resources
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.