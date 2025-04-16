ManpowerGroup (MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAN opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

