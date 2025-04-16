MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 14,527,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 45,422,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in MARA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in MARA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.