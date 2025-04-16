Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $29,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

