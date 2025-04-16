Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

