Mariner LLC Buys 13,845 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

