Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $34,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.