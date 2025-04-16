Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 773,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.