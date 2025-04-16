Mariner LLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,669 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

