Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mariner LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

MCK stock opened at $692.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.97. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

