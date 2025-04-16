Mariner LLC Purchases 14,187 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

