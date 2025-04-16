Mariner LLC Sells 454 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,506,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.08. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.