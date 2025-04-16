MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 959,477 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 907,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,542 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 186,263 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,228 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 15,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The company has a market cap of $220.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.42. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

MarketWise Increases Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.40. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from MarketWise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.