Marshall Wace LLP Buys 104,114 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $126,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,296,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $325.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.30. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,868 shares of company stock worth $29,474,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.