Marshall Wace LLP Buys 14,124 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $155,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,763,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $115,301,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.70.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.