Marshall Wace LLP Buys 978,670 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 376.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,670 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $220,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Shares of COF opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.33. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

