Marshall Wace LLP Has $430.37 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079,642 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $430,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,353 shares of company stock worth $5,197,442. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

