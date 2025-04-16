Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $372,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $246,748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

CAH opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

