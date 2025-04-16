Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 458.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $141,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

