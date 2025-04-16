Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 67,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

