Master S Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,079 Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Park National accounts for 0.3% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Park National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $207.99.

Park National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

