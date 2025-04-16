Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Broadcom by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 146,228 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

