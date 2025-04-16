Master S Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Articles

