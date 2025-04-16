Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 38,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

