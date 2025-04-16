Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 8,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medalist Diversified REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.