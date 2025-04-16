Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $311,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after buying an additional 519,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,031,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

Medpace Stock Down 0.1 %

MEDP stock opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.00 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

