Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 6,722.2% in March

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 6,722.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

