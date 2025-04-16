Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $114,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.85, for a total transaction of $22,050,105.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total value of $255,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,950. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,293 shares of company stock worth $282,029,046 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $521.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.