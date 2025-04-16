Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -21.46%.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2,396.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 275,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

