Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $16.25. Metsera shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 508,151 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Metsera Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

