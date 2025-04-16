MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.96. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 78,835 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

