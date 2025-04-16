MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.44, but opened at $91.51. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $87.43, with a volume of 90,233 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

