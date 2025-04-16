MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,978,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,403,594 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $4.15.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

