MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 10,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,055. This trade represents a 48.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy Incorporated - 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,051 shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $675,312.26.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 181,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,061. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated - 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated - 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.