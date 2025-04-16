Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

