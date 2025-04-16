MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 106,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.