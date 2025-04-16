MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $15.63. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 351,459 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNSO shares. HSBC initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 53.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 230.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.