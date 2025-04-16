Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 15.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MITK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Insider Activity

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Edward H. West bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,550. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

MITK opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.