Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,678 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

