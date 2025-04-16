Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of SEE opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

