Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Price

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

