Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of MBLY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

