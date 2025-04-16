Morgan Stanley Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $111.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. 1,084,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,312,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.