Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,719 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

