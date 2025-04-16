Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

VERX traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 391,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,182. Vertex has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,858,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,527,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,198,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,031,000 after acquiring an additional 580,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,129,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

