Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Asana Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 330,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,031,186.03. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $3,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,573,436 shares in the company, valued at $680,999,572.72. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,024,507 shares of company stock valued at $29,233,743 and have sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Asana by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $11,781,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.