Morgan Stanley Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $43.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 254,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,266. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

