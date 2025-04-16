Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $284.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

