Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading 9.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 61,668,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 246,785,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

